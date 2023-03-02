Mario Kart 8’s new Birdo and Yoshi’s Island DLC arrive next week

The next wave of courses — and a new character — coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will hit Nintendo Switch on March 9, Nintendo announced Thursday. (That’s Mario Day Eve, by the way.) Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC will include a brand-new course, Yoshi’s Island, and a returning character, Birdo.

Nintendo also announced the rest of the courses coming in Booster Course Pass wave 4, which include remastered tracks from Mario Kart games Super Circuit, Double Dash!!, Tour, and more. Here’s the full list of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass wave 4 DLC, with descriptions from Nintendo.

Fruit Cup

Tour Amsterdam Drift – Cruise from scenic city streets to fields full of colorful tulips in this Amsterdam-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

– Cruise from scenic city streets to fields full of colorful tulips in this Amsterdam-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. GBA Riverside Park – Through waterfalls and over bridges you’ll go in this jungle-themed course packed with sharp turns and towering greenery in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit!

– Through waterfalls and over bridges you’ll go in this jungle-themed course packed with sharp turns and towering greenery in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit! Wii DK Summit – Soar to new heights and carve down the hills on this twisty, turny and wintry course featuring ramps galore and some cool sculptures of familiar friends. Just watch out for banana peels!

– Soar to new heights and carve down the hills on this twisty, turny and wintry course featuring ramps galore and some cool sculptures of familiar friends. Just watch out for banana peels! Yoshi’s Island – Move and groove around this new and nostalgic course inspired by the Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island game on Super NES! Flutter your feet over to the winner’s circle as you zoom through flower covered hills and over cloud-dotted skies – and is that a gargantuan NepEnut?!

Boomerang Cup

Tour Bangkok Rush – Golden skies, shimmering waterways and stunning sights aplenty are calling your name on this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

– Golden skies, shimmering waterways and stunning sights aplenty are calling your name on this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. DS Mario Circuit – It might be called Mario Circuit, but this Mario Kart DS inspired course prominently features none other than Peach’s Castle among its blossoming trees and manicured lawns – complete with a winding path through the castle’s interior!

– It might be called Mario Circuit, but this Mario Kart DS inspired course prominently features none other than Peach’s Castle among its blossoming trees and manicured lawns – complete with a winding path through the castle’s interior! GCN Waluigi Stadium – Waluigi is here to give the people WAH-t they want! This time get ready to speed around the multitude of obstacles and ramps that make up this furiously fast dirt course that originated in Mario Kart: Double-Dash!!

– Waluigi is here to give the people WAH-t they want! This time get ready to speed around the multitude of obstacles and ramps that make up this furiously fast dirt course that originated in Mario Kart: Double-Dash!! Tour Singapore Speedway – The city lights shine bright at night – but don’t slow down to stare! Drift your way to first place and be mindful of the vacationing Goombas on this colorful course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

As Nintendo previously announced, Birdo is just the first of multiple new racers coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. No hints just yet about who’s next.

The previous wave of courses dropped in December, bringing classic Mario Kart tracks like Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 7’s Rainbow Road to the Switch game. Two more waves of DLC are planned.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop. The pass also comes included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which costs $49.99 a year for an individual, or $79.99 a year for a family plan.