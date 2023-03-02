 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mario Day ‘Choose One’ Switch Bundle comes with a free game

Pick one of three Mario titles to go with a pair of red Joy-Cons

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Promotional image of the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle showing its red-and-blue box, which has an image of the Nintendo Switch on the front Image: Nintendo of America

Nintendo is offering a new Nintendo Switch bundle in observance of the upcoming Mario Day (that’s Mar10, or March 10, for those not hip to informal holidays). The Mario Choose One Bundle comes with a download entitlement for one full Mario game from the Nintendo eShop.

The available games are: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle sells for $299.99 and will be available through the My Nintendo Store online or through select retailers.

The console itself is black with a pair of red Joy-Con controllers. Buyers will also get a set of stickers from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, presumably to decorate the front of their dock. The film premieres April 5 in the U.S.

Value hunters who don’t already have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might consider choosing that game and, with the money they save, buy the Booster Course Pass (it’s $24.99). Its next wave of DLC launches March 9 and brings eight courses, plus two new Cup series each comprising four of those tracks.

Loading comments...

The Latest

When does Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid release?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Sailor Moon is now streaming 24/7 for free

By Maddy Myers
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Nintendo’s Mario Day deals will knock $20 off some great Switch games

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

When are the 2023 Oscars?

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

EU reportedly ‘likely’ to approve Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon