Mario Day ‘Choose One’ Switch Bundle comes with a free game

Nintendo is offering a new Nintendo Switch bundle in observance of the upcoming Mario Day (that’s Mar10, or March 10, for those not hip to informal holidays). The Mario Choose One Bundle comes with a download entitlement for one full Mario game from the Nintendo eShop.

The available games are: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle sells for $299.99 and will be available through the My Nintendo Store online or through select retailers.

The console itself is black with a pair of red Joy-Con controllers. Buyers will also get a set of stickers from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, presumably to decorate the front of their dock. The film premieres April 5 in the U.S.

Value hunters who don’t already have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might consider choosing that game and, with the money they save, buy the Booster Course Pass (it’s $24.99). Its next wave of DLC launches March 9 and brings eight courses, plus two new Cup series each comprising four of those tracks.