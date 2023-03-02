The Wolf Among Us 2 won’t launch in 2023, Telltale Games announced Wednesday. The sequel to the studio’s cult-hit 2013 narrative adventure had been slated for a launch sometime this year.

“We started work on this in 2020 and we’re still determined to tell the ongoing story of Bigby and the rest of the Fabletown gang,” Telltale posted on Twitter. “However, it is going to require more time.”

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2.



To give more context, we spoke with IGN: https://t.co/afoCUHZwIy pic.twitter.com/KhrAfIrwYB — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 1, 2023

In an interview with IGN published Wednesday, Telltale chief executive Jamie Ottilie said shipping The Wolf Among Us 2 this year would have required one of two unpleasant things: development crunch or releasing an incomplete game.

“If we put this game out and it’s not ready, we’re going to get torn to shreds,” Ottilie said. As for crunch, Ottilie said “I don’t want to do it again, and it’s not fair to ask. You can’t plan a business around it.”

Other factors contributing to the delay: reconstituting Telltale Games (the original studio closed in 2018) just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and the decision to switch development to Unreal Engine 5 (from Unreal 4). That means going back and redoing a lot of already-completed work, Ottilie told IGN.

The Wolf Among Us was a five-episode graphic adventure that premiered in October 2013. It’s an adaptation of the Fables comic book series Bill Willingham created in 2002 for DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. The Wolf Among Us is a prequel to the events of the comic book, focusing on title character Bigby Wolf, the Fabletown sheriff (and also a werewolf) trying to solve a series of murders.