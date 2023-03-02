Haunted Mansion trailer has ghosts, ghouls, and also Danny DeVito

Remember the 2003 Haunted Mansion movie starring Eddie Murphy? No? Well, that’s probably for the best, because despite the compelling setup, it was completely forgettable (and also spoiled the entire dang story in the opening montage).

Luckily, one of the most popular Disney theme park attractions is getting a second shot at the big screen. A new Haunted Mansion movie is on the way, this time leaning way more on the iconic ghosts and moments from the ride. The first teaser reveals some little nods that park enthusiasts will revel in. The stretching room! The Hatbox Ghost (played by Jared Leto here)! The bride in the attic!

Haunted Mansion stars Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dany Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto. It follows a woman and her son who move into the tititular haunted mansion and employ a ragtag group of paranormal investigators to help de-haunt the house.

Haunted Mansion will hit theaters on July 28. If you’re itching for some spoopy adventure before then, check out Muppet Haunted Mansion (instead of the Eddie Murphy movie).