Metroid Fusion will be the next GBA game on Switch Online

Nintendo has announced that the next title to be added to the Game Boy Advance library on the Nintendo Switch Online service will be Metroid Fusion.

The title will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier next week, on March 9.

The release will make the entire mainline 2D Metroid series available on Nintendo Switch, with Metroid, Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Super Metroid and now Metroid Fusion all included in a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in their original versions, in addition to the 2021 Switch-exclusive fifth game in the chronology, Metroid Dread.

That’s in addition to last month’s Metroid Prime Remastered, a superb reissue of the 2002 GameCube classic. With Nintendo seemingly all-in on the sci-fi adventures of bounty hunter Samus Aran — a series the company has only shown sporadic commitment to, over the years — all eyes now turn to Retro Studio’s long-awaited Metroid Prime 4.

Nintendo added Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections to Nintendo Switch Online last month, with a strong starting line-up that included the original Game Boy Tetris, two Zeldas (Link’s Awakening DX and The Minish Cap), Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and WarioWare, Inc.

After Metroid Fusion, we can expect Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun to be added to the GBA collection in the coming months. On Game Boy, we’ll get The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages, Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble.