Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest PC port getting blasted for poor performance

Steam user reviews on launch day skew ‘mostly negative’

By Michael McWhertor
A Chinese warrior slashes at a tiger enemy which has had its lower jaw sheared off in a screenshot from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Image: Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Nioh developer Team Ninja’s newest Soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is here, delivering a challenging, intricate combat system and an equally evocative setting that is “a journey worth embarking on,” Polygon said in our review of the game. But the Windows PC version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty isn’t sitting well with many players on Steam, making it the latest in a growing line of games that don’t perform great on PC.

The PC version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty now has more than 3,000 user reviews, which skew “mostly negative,” according to the game’s Steam listing. While many players acknowledge that the content and gameplay of Wo Long is of high quality, the PC port’s performance and mouse-and-keyboard controls don’t match its production values. “A good game buried deep beneath the biggest catastrophe of a PC port that I have ever seen,” reads one popular review.

Many Steam user reviews complain of lag, stutters, crashes, and frame rate dips. Others blast the game’s controls when using mouse and keyboard instead of a gamepad. “Camera control with mouse is insufferable with horrendous deadzone and weird inertia,” says another review.

Other players say to wait on a forthcoming update from developer Team Ninja. Polygon has reached out to publisher Koei Tecmo for comment on the PC version, and will update this story when the company responds.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s PC woes is the latest example in an unwelcome trend for PC gaming. Recent high-profile games, including Wild Hearts (also a Koei Tecmo production) and The Callisto Protocol have launched to mixed or negative reviews from players for their performance.

