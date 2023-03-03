 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Demi Lovato takes on Ghostface in music video for Scream 6

Do you like scary music videos?

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Demi Lovato’s newest song is a killer (haha) anthem for the new Scream movie. It’s called “Still Alive” (not to be confused with the Portal end credits song), and definitely plays into the whole “survived a horror movie but still being pursued by a mysterious masked figure” vibe of the Scream movies.

The music video itself jumps between Lovato dancing in a hotel ballroom, to a storyline where Lovato and a squad of cool leather-clad friends escape from Ghostface after being invited to a mysterious screening, and footage from the movie, of course. The best part, though, is you can call a number (+1 (214) 441-6795) that brings you to Ghostface’s voicemail.

“Do you like scary movies?” asks the voice, echoing the iconic franchise line. “What about your favorite artist’s song in a scary movie?”

Spooky!

Scream 6 comes out on March 10. It stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, and Jack Champion. Unlike the previous movies, this one takes place in New York. It picks up right after the events of Scream (2022) and follows the survivors of the last spree of Ghostface murders in Woodsboro.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Nintendo Switch game turns a roll of toilet paper into your controller

By Owen S. Good
/ new

6 things to know before starting Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s first episode is arriving later than fans expected

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The best new TV series on every streaming service

By Toussaint Egan, Pete Volk, and 1 more
/ new

How to get Final Warning in Destiny 2: Lightfall

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

How to get Winterbite in Destiny 2: Lightfall

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon