Valorant’s new Agent Gekko can remotely plant or defuse the Spike

Valorant’s latest Agent, Gekko, has been revealed. The newest Agent got his first preview during the finals of Riot’s Valorant Champions Tour Lock//In Tournament in Brazil on Saturday. The reveal included a trailer that showed off Gekko’s look and abilities, which mostly come in the form of his cuddly friends who help him out during matches.

Gekko is an Initiator, which means he has abilities that help him get onto sites and take advantages. Among those abilities are a blind and a detection ability, both of which should give him a bit of information and cover as he heads into the fray. He also has an ability that lets him plant or defuse bombs remotely by sending one of his creature friends to do it for him.

All of this should give Gekko one of the most unique kits in Valorant so far, but to get a full idea of his abilities you can read their descriptions below:

Gekko ability kit

E— Dizzy

EQUIP Dizzy and FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges then unleashes plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule. INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown.

Q — Wingman

EQUIP Wingman and FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT Fire when targeting the Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown.

C — Mosh Pit

EQUIP Mosh and FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes.

X — Thrash

EQUIP Thrash and FIRE to link with Thrash’s mind and steer her through enemy territory ACTIVATE to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius. When Thrash expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Thrash charge after a short cooldown. Thrash can be reclaimed once.