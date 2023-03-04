Anime Awards 2023 name Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as Anime of the Year

Crunchyroll has announced the winners of the 2023 Anime Awards, which honor the anime’s best shows, voice actors, animators, and creators of the past year. Taking home the top prize: Studio Trigger, CD Projekt, and Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Created by Rafal Jaki (The Witcher: Ronini) and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, of Gurren Lagann and Promare fame, the Cyberpunk 2077 spinoff broke out last fall as one of Netflix’s most impressive originals. Zach Aguilar also won Best Voice Acting Performance for his work as David on the show.
In Polygon’s review of the season 1 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we wrote that the series was “easily the most exciting thing to come out of the game’s redemption arc. Even if it’s hard not to wish that Imaishi and co. had a little more room to expand their take on this world, Edgerunners feels exciting and new enough as it pushes the boundaries of its exciting and hugely inventive visual representation of in-game concepts.”
Surprisingly, Edgerunners did not take both Anime of the Year and the show’s Best New Anime award. The latter went to Spy x Family, an obvious favorite that bested Call of the Night, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Darling, Ya Boy Kongming!. Last year’s Best Anime Winner, Attack on Titan, came up short on the major awards with Part 2, but snuck into several smaller categories, including Best Drama.
Here’s a complete rundown on the 2023 Anime Awards winners:
Anime Awards 2023 winners — the full list
Anime of the Year
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Best Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Animation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Anime Song
“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Character Design
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Comedy
SPY x FAMILY
Best Continuing Series
One Piece
Best Director
Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Drama
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Ending Sequence
“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
Best Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Film
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
Best Main Character
Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best New Series
SPY x FAMILY
Best Opening Sequence
“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Original Anime
Lycoris Recoil
Best Romance
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
Best Score
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Supporting Character
Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
