WWE 2K23 season pass will add another 25 wrestlers

Twenty-five additional Superstars will join the WWE 2K23 roster over a five-month span after 2K Sports’ pro wrestling simulation launches next week. The DLC fighters span NWA legends like Harley Race and the Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott) to memorable menaces like Bray Wyatt and Zeus.

The Steiners were 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees, following a career that began at the University of Michigan and wound through the NWA/WCW until that circuit’s end in 2001 (with a three-year stint in what was then called the WWF). Race, who died in 2019, was a 2007 hall of fame inductee following a wrestling career that began in the early 1960s. Zeus, real name Tommy Lister, Jr. (who died in 2020), is perhaps best known to most people as Deebo, the villain from Ice Cube’s 1995 cult classic Friday.

2K Sports did not list pricing for the season pass; last year’s DLC pass, which delivered 27 Superstars, was $39.99. The WWE 2K23 season pass is included in the game’s $99.99 Deluxe Edition (a physical copy of the game) and $119.99 download-only Icon Edition. The standard edition of the game is $59.99.

WWE 2K23 launches March 17 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Those who buy the Deluxe or Icon editions will get the game on March 14. Here are all five roster packs and their launch dates:

Steiner Row Pack (April 19):

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab (manager only; not playable)

Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17):

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack (June 14):

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19):

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack (Aug. 16):