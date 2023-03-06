Redfall will get full cross-play on Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store

Arkane Studios’ open-world, cooperative shooter Redfall will include full cross-play across platforms and wherever you purchase it, the developer confirmed Monday. In a tweet from the official Redfall account, the studio clarified that players on Windows PC and Xbox Series X will be able to play with each other, regardless of where they made their purchase: Steam, the Epic Games Store, or through a Game Pass subscription.

That’s more clarity than Arkane provided in February, through a Discord Q&A, when Redfall developers said “you can definitely play with your friends on Steam friends on Game Pass.” Monday’s statement says, much more definitively, “You can join your friends wherever they are.“ That’s good news for anyone hoping to get a group of four vampire killers together — all platforms grouping up means more potential recruits for a four-player squad.

Redfall will be released on May 2 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X. It will be the first Xbox Game Studios game to carry the new $69.99 price tag that Microsoft confirmed in December. Redfall will also be available at launch through Game Pass, both on Xbox and PC.

