 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go maker’s new virtual pet game Peridot launches in May

Niantic has an ambitious new augmented reality mobile project

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and the recently released NBA All-World, will release its next game, the all-new property Peridot, on May 9. That’s a little over a year after Niantic first announced Peridot, an augmented reality game that lets players raise and care for a virtual pet called a Dot.

Peridot is now available for pre-registration from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Niantic says that players who pre-register or play the game during the first two weeks after its launch will get a “launch-exclusive party hat cosmetic” for their Dots.

Niantic’s David Hollin, creative director for Peridot, said in the game’s release date announcement that every player’s pet will be “100% genetically unique,” inheriting genes from parent Dots that define their color, characteristics, and other cosmetic traits. Players (known as “Keepers”) will need to keep their Dots “happy, healthy, and loved,” Hollin says, by feeding them, playing with them, and taking them on adventures. Ultimately, Keepers will breed their Dots with Dots from other players. Unlike the collection and battle focus of Niantic’s Pokémon Go, the developer is pitching Peridot as a “charming, comfy game that delivers all the joy of raising a pet, without the mess.”

Based on the above release date trailer, Niantic also appears to be signaling the social — and even romantic — possibilities of Peridot. Whether it will come close to matching the success of Pokémon Go, a game Peridot seems to be indirectly competing against, will become clear this spring.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Microsoft adds a slime green color to its Xbox controller lineup

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Where to unlock the Loporrit tribe quests in FFXIV

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to unlock the Eureka Orthos deep dungeon in FFXIV

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Jon Bernthal returns as Punisher in Disney Plus’ Daredevil: Born Again

By Susana Polo
/ new

Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man collab goes live, here’s what’s included

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sons of the Forest’s wildest fan theories, explained

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon