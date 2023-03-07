Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man collab goes live, here’s what’s included

Overwatch 2’s first crossover collaboration is now live, bringing skins and other cosmetics inspired by anime and manga One-Punch Man to Blizzard’s competitive hero shooter. The Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man event runs in-game from March 7 to April 6, and includes a half-dozen free unlockable items that players can earn by simply playing games.

Headlining the Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man collab are four legendary skins: Saitama Doomfist, Genos Genji, Terrible Tornado Kiriko, and Mumen Rider Soldier: 76. The skins for Doomfist, Genji, and Kiriko can be purchased from Overwatch 2’s in-game shop, using Overwatch Coins. The Soldier: 76 skin and other cosmetic items (weapon charms, a name card, victory pose, and a highlight intro) can be unlocked for free by completing challenges.

Completing those challenges requires playing games in Overwatch 2’s Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade modes. Here are the details:

4 games played – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm

8 games played – Mumen Rider Name Card

12 games played – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76

16 games played – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76

20 games played – Boros Weapon Charm

24 games played – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

As Blizzard has previously explained, the heroes of Overwatch are still the heroes of Overwatch — they’re simply cosplaying their favorite One-Punch Man characters. Here’s a closer look at the four One-Punch Man-inspired skins:

Grid View Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Getting your hands on those new skins isn’t cheap, and Blizzard is selling the premium One-Punch Man cosmetics in four separate bundles. Here’s pricing for each:

Doomfist x Saitama Bundle — 2,500 Overwatch Coins

Saitama legendary skin

Training Regimen emote

One Hundred Push-ups voice line

Saitama Punch highlight intro

Saitama name card

Genji x Genos Bundle — 1,900 Overwatch Coins

Genos legendary skin

Genos name card

Kiriko x Terrible Tornado Bundle — 2,100 Overwatch Coins

Terrible Tornado legendary skin

Terribly Impressive victory pose

Terrible Tornado name card

One-Punch Man Mega Bundle — 4,400 Overwatch Coins

Skins

Genos (Genji)

Saitama (Doomfist)

Terrible Tornado (Kiriko)

Emotes

Training Regimen (Doomfist)

Victory Poses

Terribly Impressive (Kiriko)

Voice Lines

One Hundred Push-ups (Doomfist)

Highlight Intros

Saitama Punch (Doomfist)

Name Cards