Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man collab goes live, here’s what’s included

Overwatch 2’s first crossover collaboration is now live, bringing skins and other cosmetics inspired by anime and manga One-Punch Man to Blizzard’s competitive hero shooter. The Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man event runs in-game from March 7 to April 6, and includes a half-dozen free unlockable items that players can earn by simply playing games.
Headlining the Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man collab are four legendary skins: Saitama Doomfist, Genos Genji, Terrible Tornado Kiriko, and Mumen Rider Soldier: 76. The skins for Doomfist, Genji, and Kiriko can be purchased from Overwatch 2’s in-game shop, using Overwatch Coins. The Soldier: 76 skin and other cosmetic items (weapon charms, a name card, victory pose, and a highlight intro) can be unlocked for free by completing challenges.
Completing those challenges requires playing games in Overwatch 2’s Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade modes. Here are the details:
- 4 games played – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm
- 8 games played – Mumen Rider Name Card
- 12 games played – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76
- 16 games played – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76
- 20 games played – Boros Weapon Charm
- 24 games played – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin
As Blizzard has previously explained, the heroes of Overwatch are still the heroes of Overwatch — they’re simply cosplaying their favorite One-Punch Man characters. Here’s a closer look at the four One-Punch Man-inspired skins:
Getting your hands on those new skins isn’t cheap, and Blizzard is selling the premium One-Punch Man cosmetics in four separate bundles. Here’s pricing for each:
Doomfist x Saitama Bundle — 2,500 Overwatch Coins
- Saitama legendary skin
- Training Regimen emote
- One Hundred Push-ups voice line
- Saitama Punch highlight intro
- Saitama name card
Genji x Genos Bundle — 1,900 Overwatch Coins
- Genos legendary skin
- Genos name card
Kiriko x Terrible Tornado Bundle — 2,100 Overwatch Coins
- Terrible Tornado legendary skin
- Terribly Impressive victory pose
- Terrible Tornado name card
One-Punch Man Mega Bundle — 4,400 Overwatch Coins
Skins
- Genos (Genji)
- Saitama (Doomfist)
- Terrible Tornado (Kiriko)
Emotes
- Training Regimen (Doomfist)
Victory Poses
- Terribly Impressive (Kiriko)
Voice Lines
- One Hundred Push-ups (Doomfist)
Highlight Intros
- Saitama Punch (Doomfist)
Name Cards
- Genos
- Saitama
- Terrible Tornado
