Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man collab goes live, here’s what’s included

Blizzard is going full anime for Overwatch 2’s first major crossover

By Michael McWhertor
Overwatch 2’s first crossover collaboration is now live, bringing skins and other cosmetics inspired by anime and manga One-Punch Man to Blizzard’s competitive hero shooter. The Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man event runs in-game from March 7 to April 6, and includes a half-dozen free unlockable items that players can earn by simply playing games.

Headlining the Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man collab are four legendary skins: Saitama Doomfist, Genos Genji, Terrible Tornado Kiriko, and Mumen Rider Soldier: 76. The skins for Doomfist, Genji, and Kiriko can be purchased from Overwatch 2’s in-game shop, using Overwatch Coins. The Soldier: 76 skin and other cosmetic items (weapon charms, a name card, victory pose, and a highlight intro) can be unlocked for free by completing challenges.

Completing those challenges requires playing games in Overwatch 2’s Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade modes. Here are the details:

  • 4 games played – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm
  • 8 games played – Mumen Rider Name Card
  • 12 games played – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76
  • 16 games played – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76
  • 20 games played – Boros Weapon Charm
  • 24 games played – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

As Blizzard has previously explained, the heroes of Overwatch are still the heroes of Overwatch — they’re simply cosplaying their favorite One-Punch Man characters. Here’s a closer look at the four One-Punch Man-inspired skins:

Getting your hands on those new skins isn’t cheap, and Blizzard is selling the premium One-Punch Man cosmetics in four separate bundles. Here’s pricing for each:

Doomfist x Saitama Bundle — 2,500 Overwatch Coins

  • Saitama legendary skin
  • Training Regimen emote
  • One Hundred Push-ups voice line
  • Saitama Punch highlight intro
  • Saitama name card

Genji x Genos Bundle — 1,900 Overwatch Coins

  • Genos legendary skin
  • Genos name card

Kiriko x Terrible Tornado Bundle — 2,100 Overwatch Coins

  • Terrible Tornado legendary skin
  • Terribly Impressive victory pose
  • Terrible Tornado name card

One-Punch Man Mega Bundle — 4,400 Overwatch Coins

Skins

  • Genos (Genji)
  • Saitama (Doomfist)
  • Terrible Tornado (Kiriko)

Emotes

  • Training Regimen (Doomfist)

Victory Poses

  • Terribly Impressive (Kiriko)

Voice Lines

  • One Hundred Push-ups (Doomfist)

Highlight Intros

  • Saitama Punch (Doomfist)

Name Cards

  • Genos
  • Saitama
  • Terrible Tornado

