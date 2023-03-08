Team Ninja rolls out fix for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC problems

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a solid Soulslike marred by sundry performance issues on PC, which has lead to “mostly negative” user reviews of the game on Steam. On Wednesday, developer Team Ninja rolled out a new update for the PlayStation and Steam versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that will give players of the PC version will see some relief for technical problems. (The update for Xbox and Windows Store versions of Wo Long will roll out “soon.”)

According to Team Ninja’s patch notes, two major concerns for the PC version of Wo Long have been addressed: camera controls when using a mouse (and keyboard), and “crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.” Other visual bugs are addressed in the game’s latest patch, but it’s unclear just how far Team Ninja’s fixes go at this point. It seems like the studio still has some work to do to address Wo Long’s lag and co-op multiplayer problems.

Team Ninja says it’s working on it. On Twitter, the studio said, “Other issues that have been reported and inquired about continue to be investigated and dealt with, and we are working on the next patch to address these issues, so please wait for further updates.”

Read on for the full patch notes.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ver 1.03 patch notes

All Platforms

Adjustments

Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield “Two Chivalrous Heroes” if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions.

Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks “Falling Leaves” and “Scattered Leaves” while using dual halberds that had been decorated.

Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched.

Fixed some other minor bugs.

Steam/Microsoft Store Versions

Adjustments

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Major Bug Fixes