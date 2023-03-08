 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PS5 system update with Discord support is available now

Plus 1440p VRR, and no more plugging in the DualSense to update it!

By Owen S. Good
a product photo from the front of the PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense, showing a close-up of the D-pad and analog sticks Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The latest PlayStation 5 system software update is available to all users right now, bringing with it integrated Discord voice chat and additional support for 1440p displays.

The update, announced at the beginning of February, also includes some quality-of-life enhancements to the PS5’s social and sharing features. Version 7 of the PS5 software is available for all consoles worldwide.

With it, players may:

Join Discord voice chats from the PS5 console, which is especially useful for multiplatform games. Players must link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts (from PlayStation.com, the console, or the Discord app) even if they already linked them in the past. This grants Discord the new permissions needed for PS5 voice chat.

Enjoy better visual performance on 1440p displays, thanks to variable refresh rate (VRR) support. VRR lets the monitor sync its refresh rate to the console’s frame rate; 1440p VRR monitors are a popular setup for PC gamers, so this helps those whose PS5 sits alongside their rig on a desktop.

Use voice commands to capture video clips of gameplay. This feature is in a preview state for U.S. and U.K. users only. They may say, “Hey PlayStation, capture that,” and the console will save a clip, whose length is determined by the user’s current setting.

Players may also direct the console to save a clip of anywhere from 15 seconds to 60 minutes by saying, “Hey PlayStation, capture the last [X] minutes [or seconds].” Voice commands must be enabled from the system menu; they use either a headset microphone, the microphone in a DualSense controller, or one from a PlayStation camera.

Wednesday morning’s PlayStation Blog post has much more on the new functions inside the software update — which includes updating the DualSense controller wirelessly. No more fishing the right USB cable out of a snarled up ball of wires from your desk drawer!

