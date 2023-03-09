You can now watch Mystery Science Theater 3000’s new season for free

Front-row gigglers, rejoice: The new Kickstarter-empowered season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 is now streaming for free for the first time.

After Netflix revived Mystery Science Theater 3000 with two new seasons, starring test subject Jonah (Jonah Ray, of Polygon’s Galaxy Brains fame), the streamer let the hijinks-filled B-movie-celebrating comedy series fade into the wind. But original creator Joel Hodgson wasn’t ready to quit on MST3K, so he mounted a Kickstarter to fund an entire new season. A $6.5 million haul allowed Hodgson and the writers to commission 13 more episodes of the series, and build an exclusive streaming hub for fans: The Gizmoplex. The season aired for Kickstarter backers in 2022, but now, for the first time, they’ll air for free on Pluto TV’s endless MST3K channel and on-demand for one-off viewing.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 season 13 saw the return of Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and her henchman Max (Patton Oswalt), along MST3K stalwart Pearl Forrester (Mary Jo Pehl). The diabolical trio had their hands full, as the new batch of episodes also saw a rotating crew of test subjects: Joining Jonah were Gizmonic technician Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and Joel Hodgson, back as his original host character. The humans, of course, had their robot pals Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount/Kelsey Ann Brady), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn/Conor McGiffin) and GPC (Rebecca Hanson/Yvonne Freese).

On March 13, Pluto TV’s MST3K channel will also air “13 for 13” — a full 13-hour marathon of the new episodes, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of the titles:

MST3K: Santo In The Treasure Of Dracula

MST3K: Robot Wars

MST3K: Beyond Atlantis

MST3K: Munchie

MST3K: Doctor Mordrid

MST3K: Demon Squad

MST3K: Gamera vs. Jiger

MST3K: The Batwoman

MST3K: The Million Eyes Of Sumuru

MST3K: The Shape Of Things To Come

MST3K: The Mask

MST3K: The Bubble

MST3K: The Christmas Dragon

Currently there are no plans for additional episodes of MST3K... but never say never.