How to watch today’s Super Mario Bros. movie Nintendo Direct

The movie’s final trailer will debut during the show

By Austen Goslin
new

Mario’s big-screen debut is right around the corner in April. But with a month to go, Nintendo still has time to release one more trailer to preview the Super Mario Bros. Movie. A special Nintendo Direct is set to take place March 9 at 5 p.m. ET on Nintendo's YouTube channel. You can watch the broadcast above.

This is Nintendo’s second Direct dedicated entirely to the Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the last movie-specific Direct, Nintendo revealed Donkey Kong and talked a little bit about his design and how it was changed from the games to the movie. So while Nintendo is likely to dive into some part of the movie a little deeper, the company has yet to announced what we might see other than the final trailer.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set for release on April 5, and is co-produced by Nintendo and Universal Studios and Illumination Animation (Minions: The Rise of Gru). The movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day as Luigi, along with many more.

