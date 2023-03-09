 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite’s new season, MEGA, adds Attack on Titan and the coolest lizardmen

MEGA comes to Fortnite on March 10

By Michael McWhertor
Fortnite chapter 4, season 2 launches Friday, and the latest season, named “MEGA,” will bring a cyberpunk, neon-drenched, Tokyo-inspired city to the island. Or so it appears, based on a new trailer highlighting what’s to come in Fortnite’s new season.

At least one major guest character will appear, namely Eren Yeager from the anime Attack on Titan. Epic Games confirmed Eren’s appearance (well after the character leaked) on Thursday morning in a tweet that teased, “There’s more to explore beyond the walls…”

The trailer for Fortnite chapter 4, season 2 teases much more, including what appear to be vaguely Akira-esque motorcycles, rule-of-cool oni masks and demon armor sets, giant samurai holograms, lots of cyber swords, and some of the most stylish lizardpeople to ever grace a video game. It’s all set to Atarashii Gakko!’s “Woo! Go!” to get Fortnite players hyped up for another season of the battle royale juggernaut.

Fortnite chapter 4, season 2 launches March 10 on Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

