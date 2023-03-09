J.J. Abrams Batman series has been saved by Amazon

Batman’s latest animated series was almost canceled before it even had the chance to begin, but it’s been saved by Amazon Prime Video. Batman: Caped Crusader, the animated series from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm has been revived by Prime, and it’s getting two seasons at least.

Batman: Caped Crusader was originally announced in May 2021 and slated to stream on HBO Max. However, the Batman animated series was one of the victims of the streamer’s run of cost-cutting decisions that saw the shelving of almost-completed movies like Batgirl as well as dozens of other movies and series.

Shortly after, the project found itself at the center of a competition for its rights, according to a story from The Hollywood Reporter, with streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple all in the running. Finally, the show landed at Amazon Prime Video, where Reeves, Abrams, and Timm will have the chance to make at least two seasons.

Of course, this isn’t Matt Reeves’ only outstanding Batman project. The director of 2022’s The Batman is also working on a sequel film that’s due out in 2025, as well as other shows for HBO Max, including The Penguin.

The move comes alongside a variety of others for Amazon, including a whole expansion into the Creed universe (and the Rocky universe by extension) that the stream announced on Thursday. The new Creed projects will be headed by Michael B. Jordan and could include spinoffs focused on Adonis Creed’s daughter Amara, or even an anime.