 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Resident Evil 4 remake playable demo available now

Capcom will let you get a taste of action survival horror ahead of launch

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ganados villagers with axes in hand walk menacingly toward the camera in artwork from the Resident Evil 4 remake Image: Capcom

A playable demo for the Resident Evil 4 remake is now available, Capcom and game producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi announced Thursday during the Capcom Spotlight livestream. Called the “Chainsaw Demo,” the preview of Resident Evil 4 will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Unlike recent Resident Evil game demos, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo won’t have a time limit. It can be downloaded and played as many times as you want, Hirabayashi said.

The demo is set during the opening portion of Resident Evil 4, where Leon S. Kennedy faces an angry mob of Plagas-infested villagers — including a sack-wearing, chainsaw wielding bad guy who’s keen on sawing Leon in half. According to the Chainsaw Demo’s official description, it’s a “specially tuned version of the game’s opening sequence.” It should be a great place to hone your knife-parrying skills before the full game launches on March 23.

Resident Evil 4’s Chainsaw Demo is available to download now from the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Games Store.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Xbox Series X is $50 off at Verizon

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Where to find the Hidden Village keys in Wo Long

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer goes full Mad Max: Rainbow Road

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Last of Us Part 1’s PC requirements might leave some gamers feeling Left Behind

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Capcom showcases RE4 Remake, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man in a new livestream

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to respec and change your appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon