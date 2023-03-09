Resident Evil 4 remake playable demo available now

A playable demo for the Resident Evil 4 remake is now available, Capcom and game producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi announced Thursday during the Capcom Spotlight livestream. Called the “Chainsaw Demo,” the preview of Resident Evil 4 will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Unlike recent Resident Evil game demos, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo won’t have a time limit. It can be downloaded and played as many times as you want, Hirabayashi said.

The demo is set during the opening portion of Resident Evil 4, where Leon S. Kennedy faces an angry mob of Plagas-infested villagers — including a sack-wearing, chainsaw wielding bad guy who’s keen on sawing Leon in half. According to the Chainsaw Demo’s official description, it’s a “specially tuned version of the game’s opening sequence.” It should be a great place to hone your knife-parrying skills before the full game launches on March 23.

Resident Evil 4’s Chainsaw Demo is available to download now from the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Games Store.