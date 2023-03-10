 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega might take on Beetlejuice 2 with Tim Burton

All hail the new Goth Queen

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
wednesday wears black in a sea of white dresses; she dances chaotically, one arm over her head and the other swung in front of her body; her face is remarkably serious Image: Netflix

Look out, young aspiring Goths — your new queen might get another role to solidify her as master of the macabre.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega could reunite with Tim Burton and star in Beetlejuice 2. This would be the followup to the 1988 movie starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. The original Beetlejuice followed Lydia (Ryder), a melancholic and edgy teenage girl, who moves into a house haunted by a young deceased couple. After some shenanigans, she and the couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) end up summoning a mischievous demon named Beetlejuice (Keaton).

Rumor has it that Ortega might play Lydia’s daughter. Keaton is also supposed to return, with Burton directing. While there has been talk of a sequel to Beetlejuice for years, none have manifested. Instead, the movie got a spinoff animated series and a musical.

In addition to Wednesday, Ortega also stars in Scream 6, the latest film in the slasher franchise, now playing only in theaters.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 10-14

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Lego’s latest Super Mario set takes you to Dry Bowser’s Castle

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Wah! It’s Wario Day, too

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

The best Mario Day deals on toys and Legos

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass skins list, including Thunder, Imani, and Mizuki

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Nintendo’s ‘Choose One’ Switch bundle that comes with a free game is now available

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon