Look out, young aspiring Goths — your new queen might get another role to solidify her as master of the macabre.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega could reunite with Tim Burton and star in Beetlejuice 2. This would be the followup to the 1988 movie starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. The original Beetlejuice followed Lydia (Ryder), a melancholic and edgy teenage girl, who moves into a house haunted by a young deceased couple. After some shenanigans, she and the couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) end up summoning a mischievous demon named Beetlejuice (Keaton).

Rumor has it that Ortega might play Lydia’s daughter. Keaton is also supposed to return, with Burton directing. While there has been talk of a sequel to Beetlejuice for years, none have manifested. Instead, the movie got a spinoff animated series and a musical.

In addition to Wednesday, Ortega also stars in Scream 6, the latest film in the slasher franchise, now playing only in theaters.