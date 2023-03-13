 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kerbal Space Program 2 patch will attempt to fix its bizarre physics bugs

The early access release has been plagued with issues

By Nicole Clark
/ new
Three Kerbals, facing each other in a triangle formation, while dressed in space suits. In the background sits a compact space ship. Image: Intercept Games/Private Division

Kerbal Space Program 2 launched into early access this February, courting much of the fanbase for the original video game. But the initial release included some challenging bugs, specifically issues with its user interface and challenges with achieving Earth orbit. Luckily the development team is working on the game’s first patch, which it plans to release on Thursday at the earliest.

In a Kerbal Space Program forum post, developers said that its fix would target a few specific issues. This includes resource flow optimization, and fixing the “Kraken drive” bug that created “an insane reverse thrust when an engine’s nozzle was obstructed.” Developers also linked to a more detailed blog forum post, giving insight into the team’s process for fixing these bugs. It’s an interesting, if intimidating, look into the work that goes into making a complex, realistic rocketry simulator really take off.

Though the game is in early access, and subject to changes and improvements, it has suffered in the short term from mixed Steam reviews. Players have left negative reviews regarding these bugs in particular. Kerbal Space Program, which launched in 2015, has a ravenous fanbase that spent hours and hours building rockets and planes and rocketplanes — and the follow up is subject to pretty high expectations as a result. The early access launch will hopefully give developers lots of time to smooth things over.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to transfer old Pokémon from Bank to Pokémon Home

By Julia Lee

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Rowlet be shiny?

By Julia Lee
/ new

Get your Ash-Greninja in Pokémon before the 3DS eShop closes

By Julia Lee
/ new

The Glory part 2’s brutal ending takes no prisoners

By Kayti Burt
/ new

The 3DS/Wii U eShops have two weeks to live. Here’s how to buy some last-minute games

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Indiana Jones returns to Lego in a brand-new Raiders of the Lost Ark set

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon