This game fixes Myst by adding guns, demons, and a sick metal soundtrack

Play Myst FPS in your browser

By Cass Marshall
Myst - A scene from Myst, where a forest navigates through a path lined by thin tees, with a mysterious circular structure in the distance. Image: Cyan Worlds

Myst is one of the most revered point-and-click adventure games of all time, known for it’s meditative nature and thoughtful narrative. But what if you threw all of that Zen-like exploration of a strange, beautiful island right out the window? The team at Woe Industries was brave enough to ask this question, and the answer they delivered is Myst FPS, a “point-and-kill” adventure game that tasks the player with something truly novel — killing demons with a gun.

You can play Myst FPS on the itch.io page for Woe Industries. The game, created by Peter Henningsen and Steven Nass, tasks the player with the visceral thrill of killing no less than 100 demonic entities. All the while, there’s a sick guitar wailing in the background while a guy chants “Myst! Myst! to the beat. Hell. Yes.

Myst FPS - pixellated, tiny winged demons attack the player on the step of a marble building from Myst Image: Woe Industries

If you fail in your task, the game will sadly chide you for failing to solve the cerebral puzzles of Myst. A successful run ends with a screen that congratulates you, and then shares a link to join Mensa International, that one club for people with high IQs. It’s a short shitpost of a game that you can fully digest in just a few minutes, but it’s a pretty funny few minutes nonetheless.

Henningsen and Mass’ Woe Industries has largely created silly little games in this style before, including Food Poisoning: The Game (“a game about crime, free will, and explosive diarrhea”) and the now classic Chris Pratt is Super Mario.

