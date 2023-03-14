All the Scream 7 news so far

Ghostface has returned for yet another killing spree in Scream 6 and this time he’s in the Big Apple. In the latest installment, the multi-identity masked killer returns to stalk the four survivors of Scream 5. Scream 6 opened to the best weekend box office of the series so far, cresting $44 million in its first few days.

With success like that it seems like a given that another Scream movie is on the way, but a new entry in the series hasn’t been announced, officially. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about what Scream 7 might look like, including what the Scream 6 directing team is saying about it:

[Ed. note: This story contains spoilers for Scream 6.]

Will there be a Scream 7?

Probably, but it’s not confirmed. While a new slasher sequel is always likely, and doubly likely when the current iteration opens as strongly at the box office as Scream 6 did, Paramount still hasn’t made an official announcement about the next installment of the franchise.

When will Scream 7 release?

If Scream 7 really is on the way, and if it’s coming from the team at Radio Silence that directed the last two, then it’s likely going to take a little more than the ridiculously quick 14 months it took between Scream 5 and 6. Speaking to Polygon, co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett said they wanted more time if they were going to do a Scream 7. “I don’t know if we would have been able to pull this off if it wasn’t with the same group of people [that made Scream 5],” Gillett said.

Will Jenna Ortega be in Scream 7?

Probably! Given that she survives the onslaught of killers in Scream 7, and that she’s the biggest star in the series at the moment, it seems pretty likely that Jenna Ortega will return for Scream 7.

Who else will be in Scream 7?

The “Core Four” seem guaranteed to return for another Scream sequel should it be released, but the rest of the cast is a little more up in the air. Courtney Cox’s reporter character, Gale Weathers, survived this movie as well, which means she could be back for another entry in the franchise. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott, the star of the franchise, skipped out on Scream 6 due to apparent contract disagreements, but it’s possible she returns in the future as well.