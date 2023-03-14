Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings crossover gets a one-of-a-kind (literally) Ring of Power

Magic: The Gathering’s next big crossover series — The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth — got a splashy, one-hour preview on Tuesday highlighted by the reveal of the truly one-of-a-kind One Ring card. Gaze upon it below:

That’s right, like the One Ring itself, there is only one of these cards, a serialized, foil-printed, 1-of-1 collectible printed in the Black Speech of Sauron. This precious card will be found by one (un?)lucky fan who buys a Collector Booster pack for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth when the series launches later this summer.

Should the One Ring slip from your grasp, perhaps you might find Collector Booster versions of the Sol Ring, themed after the Rings of Power created for the Elves, Dwarves, and humans of Middle-earth. Wizards of the Coast announced that 300 serialized double rainbow foil Elven Sol Ring cards will be printed, along with 700 Dwarven Sol Rings and 900 Human Sol Rings. The non-foil versions of the Sol Ring cards will be printed in a run of 19,000.

Grid View





The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will feature dozens more representations of fans’ favorite characters, places, and scenes from the fantasy trilogy. These cards will be legal in Modern and Commander (and other Eternal formats) and playable in Draft and Sealed Deck formats.

Here are the remainder of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth cards revealed this week.