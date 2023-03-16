 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Redfall story trailer shows us what’s at stake

I’m not sure if we’re in hell or if this is just what Maine looks like on a Sunday.

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Arkane Austin and Bethesda have just released a trailer detailing the narrative surrounding their co-op, vampire-slaying immersive sim slated to release on May 2 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. We’ve already seen some generous slices of Redfall’s gameplay at this point, showing us an open world plagued by vampires that’s designed to be explored with up to four other players. This new trailer provides a glimpse of some overarching story elements we can expect while exploring the titular town of Redfall, including an immortality-obsessed corporation called Aevum that’s responsible for leaving the tap to hell running and just not telling anyone.

Arkane’s previous titles have been primarily solo experiences that provide an engaging story and give you a real sense of place in the world through environmental storytelling. However, it will be interesting to see how Arkane shifts that same experience to accommodate several players simultaneously.

The trailer also shows off some pretty sweet skill shots and how players can combine their skills to pull off slick maneuvers.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Understanding amplifiers is key to Shadow and Bone season 2

By Sadie Gennis
/ new

What we know about Superman: Legacy

By Austen Goslin
/ new

7 things to know before starting Sun Haven

By Julia Lee
/ new

The Mandalorian brings two notable characters back for Star Wars’ strangest hour

By Matt Patches
/ new

OpenAI co-founder to angry Game of Thrones fans: Let ChatGPT write your self-insert fanfic

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Diablo 4 pre-order guide

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon