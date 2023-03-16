The Redfall story trailer shows us what’s at stake

Arkane Austin and Bethesda have just released a trailer detailing the narrative surrounding their co-op, vampire-slaying immersive sim slated to release on May 2 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. We’ve already seen some generous slices of Redfall’s gameplay at this point, showing us an open world plagued by vampires that’s designed to be explored with up to four other players. This new trailer provides a glimpse of some overarching story elements we can expect while exploring the titular town of Redfall, including an immortality-obsessed corporation called Aevum that’s responsible for leaving the tap to hell running and just not telling anyone.

Arkane’s previous titles have been primarily solo experiences that provide an engaging story and give you a real sense of place in the world through environmental storytelling. However, it will be interesting to see how Arkane shifts that same experience to accommodate several players simultaneously.

The trailer also shows off some pretty sweet skill shots and how players can combine their skills to pull off slick maneuvers.