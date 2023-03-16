 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shadow and Bone might get a Six of Crows spinoff for everyone’s favorite thieves

The main series’ showrunner is already work on scripts

By Austen Goslin
/ new
five of the six of crows characters standing on a rooftop in the dead of night; they look like they’re up to something shady Image: Netflix

Shadow and Bone’s second season is here, but that’s not all that showrunner Eric Heisserer has in mind for the series’ future. It turns out, Heisserer is already hard at work on a Six of Crows spinoff for the series’ misfit band of thieves. Heisserer confirmed the potential spinoff in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, but was clear to point out that it hasn’t officially been picked up by Netflix just yet.

According to Heisserer, he’s gathered a writers room for the Crows’ series to develop it, even though it hasn’t been picked up by the streaming company just yet — which is exactly what he did with Shadow and Bone season 2. Heisserer says that the show will be eight episodes long and cover a variety of adventures with the Crows, including some of the time we don’t see them during the season 2 finale.

The Crows getting their own special spinoff is a little extra funny given the structure of Netflix’s main Shadow and Bone series. The incredibly popular band of thieves weren’t part of Leigh Bardugo’s first trilogy at all; they made their debut in a spinoff series, Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom. For the Netflix version of Shadow and Bone, Heisserer decided to bring the Crows in as a major part of the story earlier, essentially combining elements of the Six of Crows books and the first book of the Shadow and Bone main series. But it seems the Crows were charming enough that nothing could stop them from getting their own TV spinoff for long — or at least getting their own writers room.

During Shadow and Bone season 2, Heisserer worked with Deagan Fryklind as a co-showrunner, in part because Heisserer was also working to develop the Six of Crows spinoff, and the two hoped they could share the responsibilities of the two series going forward. After all, as Heisserer said to EW, they have a lot of actors on Shadow and Bone already, and one of the best parts of this Six of Crows spinoff would be to give them all a little more room to work.

