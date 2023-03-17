 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disney’s version of Mario Kart speeds into early access next month

Pre-order one of three content packs and get your hands on the racer April 18

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image from Disney Speedstorm, a kart racer from Gameloft. The image shows Mulan and Mickey racing head to head as they drive futuristic cars. Image: Gameloft

Disney Speedstorm, the high-octane but cartoony racing game featuring a cast of beloved Disney and Pixar characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Mike Wazowski, has an early access release date. Those who pre-order one of the game’s packs of additional content will be able to play Disney Speedstorm on April 18.

Disney Speedstorm’s early access launch is available to players on all platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s a free-to-play kart racing game developed by Gameloft, which also made the life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley.

While Disney Speedstorm is free to play, Gameloft is selling three Founder’s Packs, standard, deluxe, and ultimate, that unlock additional racers and other in-game items. The difference among the three packs is the playable characters they unlock. The standard version will give you Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck; the deluxe version will give you Mickey and Donald, plus Mulan; and the ultimate version will unlock those three, plus Hercules and Captain Jack Sparrow. Pre-ordering will also grant you a special Donald Duck “early bird racing suit” that gives him a sleek black and chrome racing outfit and matching car.

The trailer published alongside the early access release date touted an almost comical seriousness to the cartoony racer — the trailer makes it seem like an intense racing game when we’re just playing as Disney characters. That being said, a lot of the character models for the game do look great, and I’m kind of obsessed with Mulan in an racer outfit.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Shadow and Bone’s Sturmhond is a fan favorite — so why did Netflix change his story?

By Sadie Gennis
/ new

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Resident Evil 4 intro’s Lego remake will make you shit bricks

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 17-21

By Ryan Gilliam and Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

How the Shadow and Bone trilogy actually ended

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon