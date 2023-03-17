 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Resident Evil 4 intro’s Lego remake will make you shit bricks

Who wore it better?

By Joshua Rivera
The forthcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of our most anticipated games of 2023, a gory and action-packed kickoff to the spring season that makes an old classic feel new again. But there are multiple ways to decapitate a Ganado, and Capcom might have left some great ideas on the table. Lego-shaped ideas.

First spotted by the folks at Eurogamer, YouTuber Cara Aleatorio completely remade the opening moments of Resident Evil 4 with Lego. That doesn’t just include the cinematic arrival of Special Agent Leon S. Kennedy to a remote, foreboding Spanish village; Aleatorio’s re-creation also includes pitch-perfect gameplay. There’s the over-the-shoulder camera, the minimal UI (sadly not made of Lego), and even the animations for shooting, knifing, and roundhouse-kicking the murderous parasite-infected villagers known as Ganados.

It’s not like there is a shortage of Lego games based on established IP, but if this video is any indication, one more wouldn’t hurt.

