John Wick and Destiny actor Lance Reddick has died

Reddick was 60 years old

By Michael McWhertor
Actor Lance Reddick attends a screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2019 Photo: FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor Lance Reddick, known for his prominent roles in HBO’s The Wire, the John Wick films, and Bungie’s Destiny games, has died. He was 60. TMZ first reported the news.

Reddick’s representatives confirmed his sudden death in a statement to Polygon, citing natural causes.

Reddick’s acting career spanned more than 25 years, with prominent roles on HBO series Oz and The Wire, and later on series including Lost, Fringe, Bosch, and last year’s short-lived Resident Evil series for Netflix. The actor was also set to appear in Disney Plus’ upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, as the Greek god Zeus. In film, Reddick was perhaps best known as Charon, the hotel manager, in the John Wick series. He will appear in John Wick: Chapter 4 later this month, and was set to appear in an upcoming spinoff, Ballerina.

Reddick was also a prolific voice actor, appearing in multiple animated series and video games, including Destiny, as Commander Zavala, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon franchise, as Sylens, and Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina. He took on the role of Hellboy for the upcoming game Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.

Reddick was well-known — and beloved — for interacting with Destiny fans on his personal Twitter by sharing videos of him recording in his closet or recording fan-requested lines using his Zavala character voice. He’d been part of that game since the original Destiny’s launch in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

