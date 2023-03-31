Togepi and Snorlax Pokémon Squishmallows hit stores this weekend

Two new Pokémon Squishmallows — Togepi and Snorlax — will start appearing in stores this weekend, a Jazwares representative confirmed to Polygon on Friday. If you’re looking for a new pal to hug, you’ll want to move fast when they’re released: The Gengar and Pikachu drop sold out immediately, and certain sizes remain hard to find. Togepi and Snorlax will come in several different sizes.

The ones from the Pokémon Center store will come with a Pokémon Center badge on the back, a distinction that only Squishmallows sold from the official store have. Target, Walmart, and Amazon are three confirmed retailers for several different sizes of both new plushies, too. Box Lunch and Hot Topic are expected to get the new Squishmallows, too.

The Pokémon Company and Jazwares officially announced the new additions to the Squishmallow line in late February, promising a release date in the spring. The companies shared an adorable video with all four Pokémon Squishmallows FaceTiming each other.

Presumably, these will come in all the same sizes as Pikachu and Gengar, which range from 10 inches up to 20 inches. (The 20-inch Squishmallows are massive!) The large plush lends itself particularly well to Snorlax, who is known for his size. The Squishmallow won’t be as gigantic as the $400 Snorlax plushie, but a better option for those of us with less space.