Watch the trailer for Game Changer’s surprise four-episode season finale

Warm up your conch shells. Game Changer, Dropout.tv’s hit game show/comedy revue and one of the best shows on TV, will not conclude with the show’s purported finale, but with Game Changer: Battle Royale — Old Guard vs. New Blood, a four-part conclusion to the most changeable season of Game Changer yet. Polygon is happy to reveal a trailer for the first of the new episodes, courtesy of Dropout.

Although last month’s “Escape the Greenroom” was billed as the final episode of Game Changer’s 5th season, host Sam Reich has extensively hinted that he had something else up his sleeve. And Game Changer’s first four-part episode, with its largest cast of contestants yet, would certainly fit the bill.

The episode itself is an expansion on the show’s Survivor-inspired two-part season 4 finale, featuring an almost entirely new cast of contestants and celebrity game show guests, including Howie Mandel (Deal or No Deal), Andrew Fuller (Is It Cake?), Claudia Sandoval (Masterchef), and even actual Survivor contestant Rick Devens.

The episodes of the finale will premiere on April 3, and every other Monday after that, running through May 15.