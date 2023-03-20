Sonic Frontiers’ free DLC is coming to tickle your Sonic Adventure nostalgia

Sonic Frontiers’ first promised free update is coming on Wednesday, giving players of the “open zone” Sonic the Hedgehog game reasons to return to Starfall Islands. Headlining that update are new challenge modes and a new photo mode — but it’s the new Jukebox option that will tap into your Sonic nostalgia.

The Jukebox in Sonic Frontiers will include 53 songs from across Sonic’s 30-year-history, including instant access to 13 songs. The remaining 40 are unlockable by collecting “Sound Memories” on each island. Confirmed to appear are Crush 40’s “Open Your Heart” and “Live & Learn,” from Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, respectively. The Jukebox runs deep, and includes “Reach For The Stars” (Sonic Colors Ultimate), “Seaside Hill” (Sonic Heroes), “Deep Woods” (Sonic and the Black Knight), “Wave Ocean” (Sonic the Hedgehog), “Sand Oasis” (Sonic and the Secret Rings), and “Emerald Coast — Act 2” (Sonic Generations), according to screenshots released by Sega.

Sonic Frontiers players will also be able to snap pics of Sonic on his journey through Starfall Islands and Cyber Space, thanks to the new photo mode. The option, accessible from the pause menu, includes the requisite camera controls and filters needed to spice up your Sonic snaps. Sadly, it appears there is no “hide shoes” option.

Finally, Sega and Sonic Team are adding two new challenge modes that are accessible after completing the main story campaign. Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack mode where players compete against the clock to complete multiple stages in a row, while Battle Rush is “a timed-battle mode where you fight multiple enemies, Guardians and Titans in one go.”

Two more free updates are planned, one that will celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s birthday — that’s June 23, if you’re card shopping — and another that will add new story elements and playable characters.

Sonic Frontiers is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.