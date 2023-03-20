 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8BitDo’s best controllers now work with iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices

With a new firmware update, several models can play on Apple’s court

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A stock photo of an 8BitDo controller being used with an iPad
8BitDo controllers are now compatible with Apple phones, tablets, laptops, and even Apple TV
Image: 8BitDo / Apple

8BitDo released a new firmware update for several of its wireless controllers that adds compatibility with iPhones, iPads, Apple TV hardware, and Mac computers that are running their latest software versions. Whether you already own one or more of these controllers, or you plan to get one soon, updating them is simple. You can download the company’s firmware updater for Mac or Windows, which can identify your controller and give it the correct firmware.

The following controllers can now be updated to add support for Apple hardware, with more coming soon, says 8BitDo:

These controllers previously worked on Android and Windows, and a couple offer compatibility with the Nintendo Switch, too. Now, with support for iPhone, iPad, and more, these 8BitDo controllers can do just as much — if not more — than the likes of the Xbox Wireless controller or the DualSense, but at a fraction of the cost.

In addition to working seamlessly with multiple devices, using 8BitDo’s companion software on Windows, iOS, or Android lets you remap controller inputs, swap between saved profiles, and install firmware updates.

