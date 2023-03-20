For a guy who’s produced several movies about zombie apocalypses, hyper-violent historical battles featuring shirtless bearded men yelling, and antiheroic superheroes beating each other into a pulp, you’d think Zack Synder would have been involved some way or another with a videogame by now. It sounds as though that’s about to change, if we can believe what the director of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Army of the Dead said on a recent podcast.

Appearing on an episode of the Nerd Queens podcast that released Sunday on YouTube, Snyder talked about several of his ongoing projects, such as his fundraising collaborations with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, his upcoming two-part space opera film Rebel Moon, as well as hinting at a possible theatrical re-release of his DC Universe films tied to the recent teaser video Snyder tweeted on March 15. The director seemed to be having a lot of fun — so much so that he let slip a mention of a previously unannounced project he’s working on: an RPG set in the universe of Rebel Moon.

“The one thing that I’m having a really good time with – and I don’t really know if I’m supposed to talk about it – is this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive and so intense and so huge,” Snyder revealed while discussing his aforementioned sci-fi film starring Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), and Ed Skrein (Game of Thrones). The director interrupted himself, before stating that, “There’s more coming, but all I’ll say is that it was pitched to me – because I’ve always wanted to do an RPG – like, ‘well, we could do it at this scale, or we could do it at ridiculous scale.” Snyder briefly elaborated further, revealing that he pitched the idea for the game himself to an as-of-yet unnamed developer and hinting that the project is still relatively early in development.

It goes without saying that there have been many, many video games adapted from sci-fi and fantasy movies. Likewise, there’s been just as many would-be sci-fi video game adaptations that otherwise have never come to fruition (Christopher Nolan announced his interest in making an Inception video game as early as 2010, a project which he apparently remains interested in). Here’s hoping that Zack Snyder’s upcoming, as-of-yet-untitled, and officially as-of-yet-unannounced Rebel Moon video game will see the light of day.

Rebel Moon is set to be released on Dec. 22, 2023 and will stream on Netflix.