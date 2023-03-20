Shazam! 2’s opening weekend is DC’s biggest box office flop

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has arrived in theaters, and the event was marked by a resounding thud at the box office.

Shazam! 2 came in with just $30 million earned in its opening weekend. This is the lowest opening of any theatrical exclusive DC movie. Only Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad did worse, but both those films opened on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously during to height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shazam! 2 brings the old DC cinematic universe one step closer to ending, with James Gunn’s version of the DCU set to take over in 2025. But, until then there are still three DC movies left to release this year with varying levels of connection to the future universe. The Flash, which is set for release on June 23, supposedly plays an important part in the new universe to come, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will release on Dec. 25, doesn’t seem to have much connection at all. Somewhere in between these two is Blue Beetle, which is set for release on Aug. 18, though we don’t know how it officially fits into any version of the DC universe so far.

On the other end entirely is a movie like Joker: Folie á Deux, which is part of another separate universe and will star Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix when it arrives in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

As for the new version of the universe, DC already has dates for Superman: Legacy, which is set to kick James Gunn’s DCU off on July 11, 2025, and The Batman — Part II, which is set for release in Oct. 3, 2025.