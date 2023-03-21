Solo Leveling’s trailer shows off slick animation and a 2024 release date

A-1 Pictures unveiled the first full trailer for its upcoming anime Solo Leveling on Tuesday. The Japanese animation studio behind such series as Sword Art Online, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, and Nier: Automata Ver1.1a has been pretty tight-lipped about the series since first announcing it way back in July of last year. But with the series, which is based on a popular webtoon, set to premiere sometime in winter 2024. A-1 Pictures finally seems ready to pull back the curtain on their latest production.

Solo Leveling, which began as a serialized web novel written by the pseudonymous Korean author Chugong in 2016 and later adapted into a webtoon comic illustrated by the late Korean artist Dubu in 2018, is set in a fantasy universe where super-powered humans known as “Hunters” work as mercenaries (à la Hunter x Hunter) and battle supernatural creatures to protect humanity.

The series centers on one hunter in particular, Sung Jin-Woo, an infamously weak hunter who, in a turn not unlike Izuku Midoriya’s first meeting with All Might in My Hero Academia, is granted a magical power known as “The System” that allows him to grow in strength without limit. Seizing on the opportunity afforded by this new power, Sung Jin-Woo eventually becomes the world’s greatest hunter and inadvertently finds himself in the middle of a war between two powerful faction vying for the fate of humanity.

In the trailer, we see Sun Jin-woo in the moments just before he gets his powers — meaning that this teaser is probably a preview of the show’s first episode.

Solo Leveling will premiere sometime in winter 2024 and will be streamed on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.