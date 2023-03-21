Yes, the Daniels are working on a Star Wars project; no, they are not selling out

Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — known as the Daniels — are working on an upcoming Star Wars series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Kwan was quick to clarify on Instagram, however, that the duo is not creating a whole show, or “getting sucked up by the corporate machine.” Instead, the series showrunner Jon Watts (of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy fame) approached them to guest-direct an episode before Everything Everywhere All At Once even came out in theaters.

“We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare,” Kwan posted on an Instagram story. “So it was an easy yes.”

Kwan then went on to clarify, “Our next film will be an original Daniels project, so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will star Jude Law and follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. It’s set in the New Republic era, the time period when the sequel trilogy takes place.

Off the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once — which took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director — the Daniels are in high demand. They recently signed a five-year deal with Universal.