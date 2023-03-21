 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yes, the Daniels are working on a Star Wars project; no, they are not selling out

The Everything Everywhere All At Once duo is in high demand these days

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on an all-white set for Everything Everywhere All At Once Photo: Allyson Riggs/A24

Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — known as the Daniels — are working on an upcoming Star Wars series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Kwan was quick to clarify on Instagram, however, that the duo is not creating a whole show, or “getting sucked up by the corporate machine.” Instead, the series showrunner Jon Watts (of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy fame) approached them to guest-direct an episode before Everything Everywhere All At Once even came out in theaters.

“We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare,” Kwan posted on an Instagram story. “So it was an easy yes.”

We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode. Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago. We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare, so it was an easy yes. We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew and I’m excited for you all to see it. Our next film will be an original Daniels project, so you can stop worrying. Image: Daniel Kwan via Instagram

Kwan then went on to clarify, “Our next film will be an original Daniels project, so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will star Jude Law and follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. It’s set in the New Republic era, the time period when the sequel trilogy takes place.

Off the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once — which took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director — the Daniels are in high demand. They recently signed a five-year deal with Universal.

Next Up In Star Wars

Loading comments...

The Latest

EA pulling Battlefield: Bad Company games, Mirror’s Edge from stores

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Let’s Go’ Special Research Tasks and rewards

By Julia Lee
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Let’s Go’ event, Collection Challenge guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Official Zelda: Breath of the Wild guide released for free

By Oli Welsh
/ new

When will Shazam! Fury of the Gods come to HBO Max?

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer promises a more surreal fairy-tale apocalypse

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon