To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff stars Lara Jean’s little sister

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s high school love story wrapped up with To All The Boys: Forever and Always, the final installment in Netflix’s romantic comedy trilogy. But while Lara Jean and Peter frolic in college, it’s little sister Kitty’s time to shine with an all-new series.

XO, Kitty will follow Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) after she moves to Korea for a boarding school experience in order to reconnect with her mother’s culture and past (and also visit the dreamy long-distance boyfriend she left behind). The journey is spurred by Kitty finding an old box of her deceased mom’s items, through which she learns that the international school her mother attended for a year in Seoul happens to be the same one that Dae, Kitty’s Korean boyfriend, attends.

“That’s a coincidence,” says her dad in the first-look clip, where Kitty presents a detailed slideshow breaking down why she should go on this journey.

“It’s more than that, Dad. This is fate,” she declares.

Unlike the movies, XO, Kitty is not based on a book in Jenny Han’s YA series. It also marks the first Netflix TV show to be spun off from a series of Netflix movies. The half-hour romantic comedy series will hit Netflix on May 18.