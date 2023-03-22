Sofia Coppola’s daughter is accidentally incredible at TikTok

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars’ daughter, Romy Mars, has become an overnight star thanks to an extremely powerful TikTok. In the video, she admits she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter without permission. Then she chops up some ingredients for a pasta sauce, as the video becomes more and more chaotic. She’s also forbidden from having “public social media accounts,” apparently, but she implies that since she’s already grounded, why not break that rule too?

The now-deleted TikTok has been preserved for history on Twitter, as user @savbrads’ upload of the video went viral.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

The TikTok starts off at a high point: “Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded, because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” she says to the camera.

She then makes an objectively perfect admission, sharing that she mixes up onions and garlic — a quick shot of her grimace-smiling and holding a chopping knife is spliced in the middle of the footage — and that she has to Google-search the difference between the two. She then proceeds to chop up a shallot.

In the TikTok, she says she isn’t supposed to have a public-facing social media account so people won’t see her as a nepo baby — this is followed by a smash cut of her holding a Grammy, which presumably belongs to her father, front man of the band Phoenix. But “TikTok is not gonna make me famous,” she assures viewers. That’s emphatically false, especially given the final 15 seconds of the video, during which she compares the cross-section of a shallot to the “inner workings of a ballsa—” (it cuts out), then points the camera at a person she says is Ari, her babysitter’s boyfriend, because “my parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents.”

She and Ari then joke that she shouldn’t refer to her “helicopter fiasco” — she should call it a fiasca, because that’s the feminine conjugation, and it’s Women’s History Month.

The whole TikTok is a fever dream, a cinematic masterpiece from start to finish. Sofia Coppola, whose directing credits include maximalist cult classics like Marie Antoinette and The Bling Ring should be — dare I say it — proud. Or maybe not, since her daughter is, y’know, grounded, and also evidently not allowed to post public TikToks. And then there’s also the part where she calls out her mom for “never being home” and leaving her to be raised by her babysitter’s boyfriend (who seems lovely, it must be said).

In classic TikTok form, the video promises a part 2 where we actually get to see her make the pasta sauce. But given the deletion of this video, I somehow doubt this will happen. But if it does come to be, I will first in line to watch it.