Elden Ring update adds ray tracing for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Developer FromSoftware released a new update for Elden Ring on Thursday that brings ray-traced graphics to last year’s game. The option is available on the PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X versions of Elden Ring.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Elden Ring players can find the new option under the Game Options menu. On PC, the setting is under Graphics, then Ray Tracing Quality. The new option doesn’t offer real-time reflections or, as you can see in the video below, dramatic graphical improvements in many situations. According to early reports from players using the new ray tracing settings, support extends to ambient occlusion and shadows. In other words, don’t expect dazzling real-time reflections on your armor — but do expect a hit to performance, specifically frame rate, if you play with real-time ray tracing.

For Elden Ring players on PC who opt for ray tracing effects, FromSoftware has published new hardware specifications for the feature:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB

Recommended graphics setting: 1080p - Low quality – Low Ray Tracing

Recommended

OS: Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GB

Recommended graphics setting: 1080p - High quality – High Ray Tracing

Version 1.09 of Elden Ring also includes a sweeping set of balance changes and bug fixes, which you can read in the full patch notes below.

Elden Ring patch notes Version 1.09

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

The Inescapable Frenzy incantation power and grab angle have been increased.

The Lifesteal Fist skill power, range and grab angle have been increased.

Decreased the power of two-handed jumping attacks.

Decreased the power of heavy and heavy running attacks of Fist and Claw weapon types.

Decreased the power of the Founding Rain of Stars spell.

Decreased the spell enhancement effect of the Terra Magica spell.

Decreased the damage and poise damage of the Wave of Gold skill when hitting an opponent over a certain distance.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Determination and Royal Knight’s Resolve skills.

Decreased the effects of the Contagious Fury skill of the Jellyfish Shield.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Claw Talisman.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman.

Decreased the attack power buff granted by the White Mask head armor.

Decreased the jumping attack damage buff granted by the Raptor’s Black Feathers armor.

Decreased the damage buff granted by Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear when activated with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

General balance adjustments

Added an invincibility window when respawning in the colosseum.

Increased the scaling of the following attributes when infusing weapons with certain Ashes of War:

Magic / Fire / Flame Art / Lightning / Sacred

Magic / Fire / Flame Art / Lightning / Sacred Increased the attribute scaling of the following weapon types:

Colossal Sword / Great Axe / Hammer / Flail / Great Hammer / Colossal Weapon

Colossal Sword / Great Axe / Hammer / Flail / Great Hammer / Colossal Weapon Increased the speed, range and recovery time of some attacks for the following weapon types:

Great Hammer / Great Axe / Great Sword / Curved Greatsword

Great Hammer / Great Axe / Great Sword / Curved Greatsword Flail weapons changes:

Increased the speed of some attacks.

Reduced attack recovery time.

Increased poise when using two-handed attacks.

Increased the speed of some attacks. Reduced attack recovery time. Increased poise when using two-handed attacks. Increased running attacks speed and reduced attack recovery time for the following weapon types:

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Hammer / Halberd

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Hammer / Halberd Increased the first attack speed for the following weapon types:

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Whip

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Whip Increased the speed of guard counters for the following weapon types:

Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Great Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Great Axe / Flail / Great Hammer / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd

Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Great Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Great Axe / Flail / Great Hammer / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd Reduced the attack recovery time for Whip weapons.

Increased the damage of Claw weapons.

Added Holy damage and Faith scaling to the Great Club.

Increased damage negation when blocking Holy damage and decreased damage negation when blocking damage from other affinities.

Increased the effectiveness of the Twinblade Talisman.

Slightly reduced rolling travel distance for light equipment weights.

Decreased the hitbox size for some attacks of the following weapon types:

Thrusting Sword / Heavy thrusting Sword / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd

Ashes of War adjustments

Lifesteal Fist

Increased target grab range.

Increased target grab range. Surge of Faith

Increased projectile generation speed.

Increased projectile generation speed. Flame Spit

Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill.

Adjusted the angle of the fireball.

Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill. Adjusted the angle of the fireball. Tongues of Fire

Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill.

Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill. Great Oracular Bubble

Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time.

Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time. Viper Bite

Reduced the time before rolling is possible after using the skill.

Reduced the time before rolling is possible after using the skill. Shriek of Milos

Increased close range poise damage.

Increased close range poise damage. Spearcall Ritual

Increased projectile generation speed.

Increased projectile generation speed. Cursed-Blood Slash

Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time.

Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time. Gold Breaker

Reduced the recovery time.

Reduced the recovery time. I Command Thee, Kneel!

Increased attack generation speed.

Increased attack generation speed. Starcaller Cry

Increased the speed of follow-up attacks.

Increased the speed of follow-up attacks. Spinning Wheel

Increased attack generation speed.

Added a roll & heavy attack cancel timing while using the skill.

Bug Fixes