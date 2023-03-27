 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo to show off new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay on March 28

Get 10 minutes with Link and Zelda (and Eiji Aonuma)

By Michael McWhertor
Link running on a floating island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo

Nintendo will showcase 10 minutes of new gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, offering a deeper look at the game hosted by Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma. The gameplay presentation won’t be a full-on official Nintendo Direct, apparently, but will give hungry Zelda fans something to chew on before Tears of the Kingdom’s launch in May.

According to a tweet from Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s gameplay presentation will be shown on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, and will go live March 28 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Nintendo has made a habit of releasing lengthy gameplay showcases of upcoming games ahead of their launch, such as Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, that reveal new gameplay mechanics and post-launch support. Tears of the Kingdom’s iteration of those gameplay showcases is atypically short at just 10 minutes, so Nintendo may still be holding some of the game’s details (and story beats) close to its chest for launch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is headed to Nintendo Switch on May 12.

