Resident Evil 4’s remake is reigniting the eternal thirst for Leon

The Resident Evil 4 remake has brought its fair share of gameplay and technical updates to the beloved horror game. While plenty has changed, one aspect of the game remains the same: Leon S. Kennedy, the dirty-blond heartthrob of the Resident Evil series, is as cute as ever. And now fans have been using the game’s updated looks to their advantage to make super-horny edits of the character to share on platforms like TikTok.

Resident Evil 4 Remake stars Leon, a U.S. agent on a mission to rescue the President’s daughter from a cult in Spain. When Leon first appeared in Resident Evil 2, he was introduced as a bumbling rookie cop facing his first-ever zombie outbreak. In RE4, he’s an ace agent, trusted even by the president of the U.S. to get the job done. He’s long been one of the most beloved Resident Evil characters, having appeared in several games and adaptations of the series.

When Capcom released the Resident Evil 2 remake, Leon’s updated look similarly inspired fans to make suggestive art of him. Now, fans get to thirst over him yet again. One of the most popular edits from RE4’s remake shows Leon chained up, with the enormous links wrapped around his wrists and arms as he pulls it over one knee. The camera work is absolutely stunning. We get an upwards shot right into his crouch as he kneels, which several fans have commented on. The user who posted the clip, Masterb56, wrote in the caption, “I stopped playing to edit this scene.”

Leon’s ongoing popularity as a character can be attributed to several things, but his looks are definitely part of it. He’s always embodied more of a pretty boy image, as opposed to the big tough guy Chris Redfield. As you can see in the clip below, many of the edits focus largely on Leon’s pretty face and flowing hair. The warm lighting here almost gives the effect that he’s glowing:

While his official look has already prompted plenty of fan edits, people have also already modded the game to dress (or undress) Leon in any way they want. This mod came out before the game even was released, and it allows you to play as a steamy shirtless Leon.

If you want to see even more Leon posts, we’ve collected an assortment of edits for your enjoyment.