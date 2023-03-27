 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Magic: The Gathering’s coveted Black Lotus breaks another record

The rare MTG card sold for $615,000 at auction

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
A black lotus in a green field, with light streaming in from the upper right corner. Image: Christopher Rush/Wizards of the Coast

Days after the sale of a Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus card set a new record, going for $540,000 at auction at PWCC Marketplace, a sale of the highly coveted and rare card has set an even higher record. On Friday, a Magic: The Gathering artist proof Black Lotus signed by artist Christopher Rush sold for $615,000 at Heritage Auctions.

That higher price was paid for a lower-grade card. Friday’s auction was for a card graded “Near Mint/Mint+ 8.5” by Certified Guarantee Company; the card sold earlier this month was graded a perfect “Gem Mint 10.” That said, the most recent auction was for an artist proof, a “whiteback” card signed by Rush directly on the item. The Black Lotus sold by PWCC earlier this month was signed on the card’s case, not the card itself. Regardless, the company that sold the latest Black Lotus boasts that it’s “now the most valuable Magic: The Gathering card ever sold at auction.”

The card was part of the collection of Rush’s friend and former agent, Jeff Ferreira, and included multiple Black Lotus-related items, including original artworks and recreations from Rush, and other signed cards — including an illustrated card featuring both the Black Lotus and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen. Heritage Auctions’ lot from the Jeff Ferreira collection also featured multiple sealed booster Magic: The Gathering packs dating back to 1994, one of which sold for $75,000.

MTG’s Black Lotus, which dates back to the competitive card game’s first Alpha printing in 1993, is famed for its rarity, with a print run of around 1,100, and its power. It costs no mana to play but adds three mana of any color to your pool, so it’s a great shortcut to casting powerful spells early in the game. It’s one of the “Power Nine,” a set of cards that has been banned from most formats of competitive play for their overwhelming power.

Next Up In Magic: The Gathering

Loading comments...

The Latest

Questlove will direct a hybrid live-action adaptation of The Aristocats

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Resident Evil 4 remake hints that Separate Ways DLC may be next

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

FFXIV Hatching-tide 2023 event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

MLB The Show’s celebration of Black baseball is the best thing in sports video games this year

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Puffer coat pope is fake, but the AI art’s impact is real

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Resident Evil 4’s remake is reigniting the eternal thirst for Leon

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon