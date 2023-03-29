Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City trailer has Tom Hanks investigating aliens

It’s a good year for Wes Anderson fans, as 2023 sees not one, but two new movies from the celebrated filmmaker slated to hit our screens. First up is Asteroid City, which is about students and their parents arriving in a fictional desert town in 1950s America for a junior astronomy convention ... and aliens?

Asteroid City boasts the usual who’s who we’ve come to expect from Wes Anderson casts. There are the usual players, like Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, and Willem Dafoe. But there are new faces to the world of Wes Anderson, too: Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, and most excitingly, Hong Chau, who seems like a perfect fit for Anderson’s particular brand of dialogue and humor. Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, and Tony Revolori are among the many other names on the sprawling cast list.

Asteroid City is Anderson’s first feature since The French Dispatch. His other scheduled 2023 release is a Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, and Dev Patel.