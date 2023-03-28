Black Panther director Ryan Coogler may be rebooting The X-Files

Sci-fi drama The X-Files may be on the way back, with Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler at the helm of a new reboot, according to the series’ original creator, Chris Carter. In a recent episode of CBC Radio’s On the Coast, Carter told interviewer Michelle Eliot that Coogler plans to “remount The X-Files with a diverse cast.”

Carter said that he’d recent spoken to Coogler, who had told him about his idea to revive the franchise. Carter did not provide further details, only adding that Coogler has “got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.” Reps for Coogler have not responded to a request for comment. Polygon has also reached out to Carter for clarification, and will update when the producer responds.

It’s not clear what form a new X-Files project would take, or on which platform or network it would air; but Carter posited that a more modern version of the show would need major changes. “We’re so steeped in conspiracies now,” he told the CBC. “The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”

The X-Files ran for 11 seasons, with an original nine-season run from 1993 to 2002, and two additional seasons in 2016 and 2018. Carter also wrote and produced two films, 1998’s The X-Files: Fight the Future and 2008’s The X-Files: I Want to Believe, and created a short-lived spinoff, The Lone Gunmen.

Coogler’s most recent movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hit movie theaters in November 2022. The writer-director will also executive produce Marvel’s Ironheart series and is developing a new untitled series set in Wakanda for Disney Plus. Coogler served as a producer on Creed III, which was directed by Michael B. Jordan.