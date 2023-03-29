 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PlayStation Plus’ free games for April 2023 include Sackboy and a day-and-date launch

Three games available to PS Plus subscribers beginning April 4

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Artwork of a smiling Sackboy running over a bridge with various creatures behind him from the game Sackboy: A Big Adventure Image: Sumo Digital/Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for April are Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron, Sony announced on Wednesday. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, April 4.

Meet Your Maker, by Behaviour Interactive, is a day-and-date launch on PlayStation Plus Essential (it’s also launching on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on April 4). The game is a first-person shooter with base-building and raiding elements. Players fortify their outposts and set diabolical traps inside them, then set off to invade other players’ bases across a post-apocalyptic landscape.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a LittleBigPlanet platforming spinoff that launched in 2020. Developed by Sumo Digital, the game stars the adorable, knitted, anthropomorphic hacky-sack hero of the LittleBigPlanet series in a true 3D platforming landscape (as opposed to the 2.5D side-scrolling format for which the main series is well known).

Tails of Iron is a role-playing game whose players take control of Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, who must restore their kingdom by defeating the vile Frog Clan. The hand-drawn adventure by Odd Bug Studio launched in 2021 (with versions on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, too).

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up March’s Essential-level gamesBattlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein — until April 3.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (so far)

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Disney Company lays off infamous Marvel exec Ike Perlmutter

By Susana Polo
/ new

These TikTok creators are keeping The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild alive

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Genndy Tartakovsky’s new steampunk fantasy show has a slick trailer

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

New Tears of the Kingdom trailer has reignited the Zonai Zelda theory

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The elusive N64 controller for Switch is back in stock

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon