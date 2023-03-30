 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cult Square Enix RPG Live A Live comes to Steam and PlayStation very soon

The time-hopping ’90s tale hits new platforms on April 27

By Oli Welsh
/ new
Artwork showing the varied cast of anime style characters in Live A Live Image: Square Enix

Live A Live was one of the most unexpected and interesting reissues of 2022 when it appeared on Nintendo Switch — and now the remaster of this cult 1990s Square Enix role-playing game is coming to PC and PlayStation. Live A Live will be released on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 27.

Live A Live has a time-hopping storyline that follows characters from prehistory, imperial China, medieval Europe, Edo Japan, the wild west, the present day, the near future, and the distant future. Each chapter has a distinct storytelling style and game mechanics: It’s sort of like a playable Cloud Atlas.

It’s not an entirely successful experiment, but it’s a true original, and a fascinating recovery from the vaults that’s well worth checking out if you’re a student of Japanese RPGs. Live A Live was released in Japan in 1994 but never made it to the West. It was directed by Final Fantasy 6 designer and Chrono Trigger director Takashi Tokita, a star of the mid-’90s Square Enix team.

The new remake uses Square Enix’s beautifully embellished HD-2D style, which places retro sprites within 3D environments rich with atmospheric effects, as seen in the Octopath Traveler games and Triangle Strategy. An HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 is also in development.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Scott Pilgrim anime will bring back the movie’s entire cast

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Collectible toymaker Good Smile has secretly financed 4chan for years

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Everything we know about the Spy x Family movie and when season 2 comes out

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s giant blockbuster Pathaan gets a ‘vs.’ sequel

By Pete Volk
/ new

Blade is back in new Marvel Comics series from Killmonger, Black Widow vets

By Susana Polo
/ new

Corsair’s flash sale takes up to $80 off top-tier gaming gear

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon