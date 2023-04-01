How to watch WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39, the biggest wrestling event of the year, is happening this weekend at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are the headliners, but there are sure to be plenty of shocking moments and upsets during the two-day show. Not to mention Vince McMahon’s recent and controversial return as the WWE’s chairman might make this event a particularly interesting one to watch.

Whoever you’re rooting for (or against), there’s good news: it’s both easy and affordable to tune in — no pricey pay-per-view purchase required. We’re going to keep the preamble short so we can just get to the info that matters the most.

What time is WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 begins at 8:00pm EDT / 5:00pm PDT on Saturday, April 1, and day two will start at the same time on Sunday, April 2.

Where can I stream WrestleMania 39?

You can tune in on Peacock, so you’re all set if you already have a subscription to watch new movies like Tár and Nope, as well as shows like Poker Face, Girls5Eva, or The Office. But if you aren’t subscribed, there are two tiers, the $4.99 per month Premium plan with ads and the $9.99 Premium Plus plan, which has no ads.

In addition to granting you access to WrestleMania, either of Peacock’s paid plans will let you tune into other WWE live events, including Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, plus on-demand matches from history.