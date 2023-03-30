Scott Pilgrim anime will bring back the movie’s entire cast

The adventures of Scott Pilgrim will continue in an animated series for Netflix, with creative backing from the comic series’ original creator, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and director Edgar Wright, who brought the character to live action in 2010 with Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Netflix announced Thursday that its all-new anime series based on Scott Pilgrim will go a step further, bringing back the entire cast from the live-action film to reprise their roles in the anime.

The confirmed cast for Scott Pilgrim, the anime, includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim; Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers; Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel; Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells; Chris Evans as Lucas Lee; Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim; Brie Larson as Envy Adams; Alison Pill as Kim Pine; Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers; Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram; Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves; Johnny Simmons as Young Neil; Mark Webber as Stephen Stills; Mae Whitman as Roxie; and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. So yeah, everyone is back.

Handling animation on Scott Pilgrim is Science Saru, the studio behind Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners. Edgar Wright, who co-wrote and produced the live-action Scott Pilgrim, serves as executive producer.

“Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now...” said Wright in a statement. “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Netflix did not announce a release date for the Scott Pilgrim anime, but said it is “coming soon.”

The original Scott Pilgrim comic series was released in six volumes between 2004 and 2010. O’Malley’s series told the story of the eponymous failure-to-launch Pilgrim who, after falling in love with delivery girl Ramona, is challenged by her evil ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriend in mortal combat to date her. The comic was adapted by Wright into a feature film that was met with critical success but was a commercial disappointment.